PsychicDrFeelgood on July 15th, 2017

When my old friend G recently visited me in Oregon, I took him to his first dispensary. He told our friendly budtender that he wanted something that made him feel happy and relaxed, not too in his head, and definitely NOT paranoid. The budtender swiftly pulled a product off the shelf. He said it was new to the store and "really great," Purple Hindu Kush tincture from Cascadia Herbals. That evening, sitting back in bed watching TV, G and I each had a small-ish dose (under 10 drops each--not the recommended 15-20 drops on the bottle. The first effect we noticed was RELAXATION. I saw G melt more deeply into the bed and his body enlarge ever so slightly as his muscles gave way and tension disappeared. I remarked that he looked like a movie star--his face now relaxed into what resembled a fresh Botox treatment or that post-massage, feel-good glow. Within an hour of imbibing the tincture, complete mindless happiness took us over, as our analytical minds fell off the edge of the earth into a useless heap of nonsense. TV shows, the simplest plot lines, became incredibly difficult to follow. In G's own words, "We couldn't even understand what was going on on The Golden Girls...it's the classic, dumb-a**, feel-good pot." (I'd like to add that not able to follow the plot of The Golden Girls can be fun and mesmerizing, as you focus on the Golden Girls-specific 1980s clothing and the excessive use of shoulder pads.) A few drops of the tincture later... we flipped to an infomercial for Slim Panties and completely lost it, laughing until it hurt. Conversations--no deep thoughts for us, but in the moment, interesting observations, but our overly-analytical "monkey-minds" slowwwwwed down in a most-welcome way. Happy happy happy happy happy. (Note: this tincture is also recommended for physical pain. We didn't use it for that purpose, but you might want to.) Love this tincture. It will become a staple in my medicine cabinet. HIGHly recommended.