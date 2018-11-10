 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Keto 510 Thread Variable Voltage Vaporizer

by CBD Vape Genius

$24.95MSRP

About this product

Keto Pen Flips Features: Flippable, Portable Varaible Voltage Preheating in 15S Universal to all 510 Cartridges Keto Pen Flips Package 1* Keto Pen Flips Battery 1* Oil Cartridge 1* User Mannual 1* Package Box

wandakiesel

3.Ordered the Keto Vaporizer, love the product. Multiple voltage options, and very compact.

About this brand

Our main priority is the satisfaction of our customers. We aim in providing you with the highest quality CBD products and vaporizers at the most competitive prices.