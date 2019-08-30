1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Our premium lavender flavor formulation for better sleep. Simple and all natural solutions to achieve a relaxed state of mind and keep calm. + Increase relaxation + Sleep inducer + Sleep deeper + Wake-up refreshed + Lower high blood pressure + Natural pain relief Ingredient List: Chamomile | Theonine | Griffonia extract | 6-MBOA (6-methoxybenzoxazolinone) | CBD 1967-G proprietary blend | Proprietary sleep inducer blend.
on August 30th, 2019
I've been experiencing insomnia for the last 5 years. Pills wont work before I go to sleep, for a simple reason, it makes me very tired when I wake up. I tried a sample of the CALM solution from CHOICECBD, woke up fresh in the morning with an amazing 8 hour rest. No side effects!