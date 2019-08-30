 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Choice CBD

Our premium lavender flavor formulation for better sleep. Simple and all natural solutions to achieve a relaxed state of mind and keep calm. + Increase relaxation + Sleep inducer + Sleep deeper + Wake-up refreshed + Lower high blood pressure + Natural pain relief Ingredient List: Chamomile | Theonine | Griffonia extract | 6-MBOA (6-methoxybenzoxazolinone) | CBD 1967-G proprietary blend | Proprietary sleep inducer blend.

rokasart

I've been experiencing insomnia for the last 5 years. Pills wont work before I go to sleep, for a simple reason, it makes me very tired when I wake up. I tried a sample of the CALM solution from CHOICECBD, woke up fresh in the morning with an amazing 8 hour rest. No side effects!

Inspired by modern technology, we present our powerful full spectrum nano CBD formulations infused with natural vitamin blends & ancient plant medicine. The choice is clear, give up pain choose comfort. In the face of anxiety be in command of yourself and make the choice to have a clear mind. Make the choice to be calm and relaxed when it’s time to rest. Non addictive alternatives to pain management to attain ultimate comfort. Harmless alternatives to boost energy, increase focus and keep a clear mind. Simple and all natural solutions to achieve a relaxed state of mind and keep calm.