bamador20
on July 22nd, 2018
great strain, helps with back and other body pain.
Ghost OG Flower by Clandestine Gardens
on July 22nd, 2018
on March 27th, 2018
Pretty good smoke! Tested at 29.9, it has a fruity flavor with diesel overtones. The high is almost sativa like with the spirit uplifted. Pain relief is significant and motivation remains nominal.
Ghost OG, a cut of OG Kush, is a hybrid strain loved for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety.