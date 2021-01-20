S........n
Wed Jan 20 2021
Definitely taste like a bowl of cereal an gives off a fruity smell . The high is nice and smooth keeps you up an attentive. I love it
Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.