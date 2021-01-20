 Loading…

Hybrid

Cereal Milk

by Cookies

4.52
Cereal Milk

Cookies began with two visionary founders: grow expert Jai, and entrepreneur Berner, whose Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) remains one of the most sought-after cannabis strains in the world. From the earliest days in a San Francisco garage to global growth, our goal has remained the same: authenticity and innovative genetics. Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, seed to sale, sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house cultivation, global varieties, and full lineup of strain-specific products. Cookies is a lifestyle. Join the community as we take it worldwide.

Cereal Milk

  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.

Wed Jan 20 2021
S........n
Definitely taste like a bowl of cereal an gives off a fruity smell . The high is nice and smooth keeps you up an attentive. I love it
Sat Jun 27 2020
S........o
Hold on with this one mate, some big corners are coming.... it deserves its name cause de flavor is mostly like a bowl of cereals with milk. Very soft. Don't get messed if is not hitting too strong straight away. Give it 10 minutes to get a super energized trippy high. Quite phantasmagoric. Sense increaser.
1 person found this helpful