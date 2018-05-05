a........s on May 2nd, 2018

These little fish are great my daughter has cerebral palsy, epilepsy,autism,and severe behavior issues. She's been on numerous medications for her behaviors and her seizures now for the last 21 yrs. We got her medical card 2 years ago and we were lucky enough to find this product about a year ago they work marvelously her Tremors has stopped, she has been seizure-free for 8 months, and her behaviors when she's on her fish are almost non-existent. we've been able to cut down her behavior medication by 75% and her seizure medication by 25 %. To use this is great. We've tried other products we've tried making the products ourselves I don't know what they have with this product I don't know how they do it but these people are a god-sent.