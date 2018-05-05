1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches 200mg
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Water, Sugar, Corn Starch, Corn Syrup, Unflavored Gelatin, Raspberry Flavor, Orange Oil, Coconut oil, Sunflower/Soy Lecithin, Red Food Color, and Medical Marijuana
on May 5th, 2018
I love these things, they are better than all the edibles out there. I haven't been able to find them in quite awhile.
on May 2nd, 2018
These little fish are great my daughter has cerebral palsy, epilepsy,autism,and severe behavior issues. She's been on numerous medications for her behaviors and her seizures now for the last 21 yrs. We got her medical card 2 years ago and we were lucky enough to find this product about a year ago they work marvelously her Tremors has stopped, she has been seizure-free for 8 months, and her behaviors when she's on her fish are almost non-existent. we've been able to cut down her behavior medication by 75% and her seizure medication by 25 %. To use this is great. We've tried other products we've tried making the products ourselves I don't know what they have with this product I don't know how they do it but these people are a god-sent.
on September 27th, 2017
These little guys are my go to edible at the end of the day. They are reliably dosed, actually taste good and at only $3 per 20mg dose they are very affordable. These fish would have gotten 5 stars if not for one very annoying drawback of these jelly candies. And that is that they have a tendency to melt and become one big chunk of gummy candy if they are not refrigerated. If you pick these up in the valley you should plan ahead and have some way to keep them cold on the way home.