Rocket Fuel Liquid Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by Cresco Cannabis

Cresco Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Rocket Fuel Liquid Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Rocket Fuel Liquid Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g by Cresco Cannabis

About this strain

Rocket Fuel

Rocket Fuel

Rocket Fuel is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG Bx1. It maintains a pungent, fuel-packed flavor profile, expressing notes of diesel and spice. With euphoric but relaxed effects that lift the mood while calming the body, Rocket Fuel may help alleviate pain, stress, and depression. 

About this brand

We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.