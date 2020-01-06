 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Star Pebbles

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Earthy & Fruity, Hint of Berry SENSATION Uplifting & Creative, Relaxing Body Buzz WHEN TO USE Daytime

2 customer reviews

Smokin_Solo

Great strain for the day time. Left me energetic, and very uplifted

Ladystarlight

There's really nothing bad I can say about this strain 💯 It gave me a lot of positive energy, I got things done and I didn't worry about stupid s*** !! I think my cheeks might even hurt a little bit from smiling so much 😉 Oh and I forgot to mention, it's super tasty and it makes the tip of your tongue numb lol 😋

About this brand

CRU Cannabis