CRU Cannabis

Ladystarlight on August 31st, 2019

There's really nothing bad I can say about this strain 💯 It gave me a lot of positive energy, I got things done and I didn't worry about stupid s*** !! I think my cheeks might even hurt a little bit from smiling so much 😉 Oh and I forgot to mention, it's super tasty and it makes the tip of your tongue numb lol 😋