CRU Cannabis

Smokin_Solo
on January 6th, 2020
Great strain for the day time. Left me energetic, and very uplifted
TASTE + SCENT Earthy & Fruity, Hint of Berry SENSATION Uplifting & Creative, Relaxing Body Buzz WHEN TO USE Daytime
on August 31st, 2019
There's really nothing bad I can say about this strain 💯 It gave me a lot of positive energy, I got things done and I didn't worry about stupid s*** !! I think my cheeks might even hurt a little bit from smiling so much 😉 Oh and I forgot to mention, it's super tasty and it makes the tip of your tongue numb lol 😋