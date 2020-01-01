 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Wedding Cake 1:1 CBD/THC .3ML Disposable Pen

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

Balance your mind and body. Our 1:1 disposable vapes contain the perfect blend of CBD to THC extracted from our premium strains. Enjoy all the highs of high potency THC without any of the lows. TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Fruity Hint of Berry SENSATION Soothing Relaxation Creativity WHEN TO USE Anytime CBD/THC .3ml Disposable Vape Pen

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake is a uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.