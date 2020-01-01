SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
Balance your mind and body. Our 1:1 disposable vapes contain the perfect blend of CBD to THC extracted from our premium strains. Enjoy all the highs of high potency THC without any of the lows. TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Fruity Hint of Berry SENSATION Soothing Relaxation Creativity WHEN TO USE Anytime CBD/THC .3ml Disposable Vape Pen
Wedding Cake is a uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.