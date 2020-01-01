 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
20:1 Mint Micro Tablets 30-pack

by Curaleaf

Curaleaf Edibles Candy 20:1 Mint Micro Tablets 30-pack

About this product

These mint-flavored micro-tablets are a refreshing new form of medicine. Each micro-tablet contains 5mg of active cannabinoids. Oral administration is a slower-acting method because the active cannabinoids must pass through the digestive system before entering the bloodstream. Pharmacological effects occur in 30-90 minutes, lasting for 2-3 hours.

Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.