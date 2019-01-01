About this product

Details 100mg total cannabinoids. 15mg per serving. Derived from Colorado grown hemp Purity Tested Non-psychoactive No artificial ingredients Why Use CBD Infused Spices? Our spices should be used no differently than any other spice in your cabinet. Use at any time of the day on your favorite meal or in any drink. Microdosing our spices in combination with our other products should achieve sufficient daily cannabinoid levels which in turn helps regulate several bodily functions such as recovery, sleep, focus and more. For further information on the amazing benefits of CBD please visit www.projectcbd.org. Reference batch testing results here.