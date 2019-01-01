 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
DAVINCI IQ - Blue

by DaVinci Vaporizer

$274.99MSRP

The IQ is the smallest and most sophisticated portable vaporizer unit in the DaVinci line. You would love this vaporizer in blue! Its unique design, ceramic air path, Smart Path technology and mobile app integration sets this vaporizer unit out from the rest. No matter what you are - a vaping newbie, on-the-go user or a flavor connoisseur, the IQ is the ideal vaporizer for you. Get ready to experience vapor in a whole new way. The DAVINCI IQ allows full temperature control for compound activation within the cannabis plant. Designed with preset vaporizer temperature path - also customizable by mobile app.

DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs. Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.