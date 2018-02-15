 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Delta9 CBD CAPSULES

by Delta 9 Labs

Achieve optimal relaxation and pain relief without the psychoactive effects of THC from our 10 capsules, each containing 30 mg of pure THC. 300 mg total THC.

Nmwrap

These CBD capsules are the best! I use them for my elbow pain and back pain! Works quickly and effectively.

alexahn

I never believed in the CBD product but this actually did its job. Gave it to mother in law to reduce her shoulder pain and she was very happy with the results.

Delta 9 Labs was created with the singular vision of empowering culture with full spectrum, pure plant alternatives farm fresh to your local dispensary. Our devotion to finding all natural cannabis solutions keeps us continually innovating in ways that improve the health and wellness of our customers. The Delta 9 family of products includes cartridges, capsules, edibles and our coveted Delta Max 2.0 collection. All of our products are tested in-house and by independent 3rd party labs as part of our continued commitment to purity and safety.