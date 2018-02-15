Nmwrap
on February 15th, 2018
These CBD capsules are the best! I use them for my elbow pain and back pain! Works quickly and effectively.
Achieve optimal relaxation and pain relief without the psychoactive effects of THC from our 10 capsules, each containing 30 mg of pure THC. 300 mg total THC.
on February 15th, 2018
I never believed in the CBD product but this actually did its job. Gave it to mother in law to reduce her shoulder pain and she was very happy with the results.