amylee654
on October 10th, 2019
one of the first vapes I tried from this company and it didn't disappoint.
Precisely blended with full spectrum CBD oil and flavored with an all-natural terpene profile, our cartridges contain a potent combination of collaboratively optimized cannabinoids including CBD, CBDv, CBDa, CBC, CBCa, CBG, and CBN taking advantage of the full entourage effect and allowing you to modulate your CBD experience to your liking. Our vape oils will satisfy and relax you, while providing the all natural tangy taste that lets you know our oil is the full spectrum vape oil cartridge for you.
on October 3rd, 2019
This is a great vape
on September 30th, 2019
I love the clean feeling that vaping gives me. Better than smoking for sure
