ELLEgene31
on July 23rd, 2019
don't like the lemon taste
As its name suggests; this resinous high THC strain is not for the faint at heart. Starting with an intensely creative and euphoric buzz, Trainwreck tapers off with a calm and relaxing relief of full body pain. Spicy earth and soil notes combine with sweet lemon verbena to produce a unique sweet and peppery, natural cannabis flavor.
on July 23rd, 2019
on June 29th, 2018
I don't think the name Trainwreck is an accurate description. I'll have to use more than one word, but I'll try to keep it short: Trainwreck is like sitting on the trunk of your car at the beach, talking with a pretty girl in a string bikini and jeans shorts who laughs at all your jokes.