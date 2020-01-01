 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Stardawg

Stardawg

by Deschutes Growery

Write a review
Deschutes Growery Cannabis Flower Stardawg

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Stardawg by Deschutes Growery

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Stardawg

Stardawg
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars, is a hybrid cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel color Stardawg, whose uplifting effects may help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors with moderate yields. 

About this brand

Deschutes Growery Logo
BORN IN THE LAND OF FIRE, GROWN FROM VOLCANICALLY PURIFIED WATERS AND NURTURED FOR A PURE & NATURAL EXPERIENCE. Clean Water Our Flowers are provided the freshest, clearest, water originating from the Cascade Mountains in Bend, Oregon. Commitment to our Environment We take great strides to offset any environmental impact we may produce by closely monitoring all aspects of our growery from our equipment usage to our business partnerships. Blue Sky Champion Member Blue Sky is a voluntary program from Pacific Power Company that provides the opportunity to support newly developed renewable energy now and help build a larger market for renewable energy. Solar Powered Oregon’s 1st Indoor Solar Powered Growery. Equipped with a 56 kW/h system that offsets a considerable amount of our power consumption. LED Lighting Furthering reducing our carbon footprint, our growery is equipped with LED grow lights in both our vegetative and flowering rooms. Cleangreen Certified Modeled on national and international sustainability, organic and biodynamic program standards, the Clean Green program requires on-site inspections and third-party lab testing. Nutrition Our plants are fed 100% Organic nutrients and we build our soil from scratch for the proper mineral and nutrient balance. No Clones Our genetics are grown from seeds. We start hundreds of seeds and select strain by strain our keeper phenotypes.