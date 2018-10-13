Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Black Berry is one of the most famous strains in the cannabis scene for its balanced Sativa buzz and Indica relaxation. Across between a clone of Black Domina and Raspberry Cough, this Hybrid has a fuel aroma with a strong berry taste.
on October 13th, 2018
Made me sleepy for the first few times. Nor the heady Sativa Buzz like with Green Crack or Orange Cookies. Able to carry on everyday activities without impairment, so that means that it wasn't quite what I hoped it to be. Dealer said primo, and also good for sleep, so what can I say? Probably just me. But I've been wrecked on Trainwreck before and this didn't wreck me.
