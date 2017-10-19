SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our Dockside Cannabis Pearl Batteries feature 3 variable voltages to suit your vaporizing needs. Green = 2.6v Blue = 3.3v Red = 4.0v And a 15 second cartridge warming cycle = 1.7v
on October 19th, 2017
This is an excellent battery! I don't have the one that says Dockside Cannabis on it, but it's the same great product. Like the Vuber Pilot, the Pearl battery is 3 temp adjustable with a button and fits most industry cartridges. Unlike the Vuber Pilot, it charges much faster and lasts much longer per charge session. Works decently with coil adapters and globes, but cartridges work best.