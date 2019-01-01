About this product
Like no other jelly fish you have ever run into! This perc has arms everywhere to make sure you get a smooth draw everytime. This solidly constructed piece can is so diverse it can be used as a dab rig or as your favorite bong!
About this strain
B-52
B-52 is a 75/25 indica-dominant cross between Skunk and Big Bud. This hybrid by Nirvana Seeds is a sweet mix of skunky flavors that have remarkable cerebral effects. It is a great strain for commercial production but its unique heady effects are enjoyed by connoisseurs and those with an affinity towards the Skunk family tree. A great strain for the relaxing while watching a movie, B-52 will leave you giggling and flying high.