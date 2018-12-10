jshute
on December 10th, 2018
Literally the best product I've had. Great tasting, all natural, and helps with my anxiety / post workout recovery. I love Mom's Fomrula 5;1!!
Mom’s Formula is a safe, accurate, and scientifically measured tablet that is meant to be taken daily to get the benefits of CBD. The 5:1 formula promotes a generally feeling of well-being without any incapacitating effects and is great for daytime use. Mom’s Formula is an ideal product for anyone looking to explore the benefits of CBD and cannabis without having to smoke or consume edibles. The 5:1 formulation comes with 30 tablets and each tablet has 5mg of CBD and 1mg of THC.
on November 27th, 2018
Mom's Formula is a testament to just how refined and professional the cannabis industry is getting. Thank you so much Robby; these are beyond words!
on October 3rd, 2018
Talk about the perfect dosage! My wife and I can't get enough of these on our California business trips.