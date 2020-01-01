 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Poontang Pie

Poontang Pie

by Driftboat

Write a review
Driftboat Cannabis Flower Poontang Pie

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Poontang Pie is an Indica dominant strain (80% Indica - 20% Sativa), created by crossing Tropicana X Grape Pie X Papaya. The flavor/smells has sweet notes of lime and pine. This packs a strong head high, followed by a warming sensation through your body.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Driftboat Logo
Driftboat