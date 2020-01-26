About this product

One of our most popular products! Dutch Girl Stroopwafels come in three delicious flavors: Strawberry, Original Caramel, and Lemon. Dutch Girl stroopwafels are a traditional cookie (literally 'syrup waffle') made from two thin layers of baked dough with a caramel syrup filling in the middle. All three flavors are available in 100mg (Recreational) and 250mg (Medical) THC. You'll find them highly delicious!