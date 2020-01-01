About this product

☀️ Type: Indica dominant 🌹 Aroma: Sweet pine and gas 🌲 Flower Time: 8 weeks / Oct. 1st 🌱 Lineage: Mighty Mite / Chemo / White Widow ♀ is an early finishing three way hybrid of Mighty Mite (1980s strain from Vancouver Island), Chemo (1970s indica), and ’98 Aloha White Widow (a highly sought after 1998 release of White Widow). It grows short and chunky with tropical fruit smelling buds reminiscent of it’s White Widow parentage. Glue Bx2 is {G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x (Cinderella 99 x Tahoe OG)]}. The Glue Bx2 male providing pollen was medium tall with medium short internodes, producing large flowers and strong branches. His Glue Bx2 sisters were medium tall, with long and fat colas of heavily resinous, medium dense buds. Their aromas ranged from pure gas to a gassy/lemon/chocolate. Photo: Adaptivar