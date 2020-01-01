 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Mighty Widow Glue

Mighty Widow Glue

by Equilibrium Genetics

Write a review
Equilibrium Genetics Cannabis Seeds Mighty Widow Glue

About this product

☀️ Type: Indica dominant 🌹 Aroma: Sweet pine and gas 🌲 Flower Time: 8 weeks / Oct. 1st 🌱 Lineage: Mighty Mite / Chemo / White Widow ♀ is an early finishing three way hybrid of Mighty Mite (1980s strain from Vancouver Island), Chemo (1970s indica), and ’98 Aloha White Widow (a highly sought after 1998 release of White Widow). It grows short and chunky with tropical fruit smelling buds reminiscent of it’s White Widow parentage. Glue Bx2 is {G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x (Cinderella 99 x Tahoe OG)]}. The Glue Bx2 male providing pollen was medium tall with medium short internodes, producing large flowers and strong branches. His Glue Bx2 sisters were medium tall, with long and fat colas of heavily resinous, medium dense buds. Their aromas ranged from pure gas to a gassy/lemon/chocolate. Photo: Adaptivar

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Equilibrium Genetics Logo
Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.