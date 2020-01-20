Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Hybrid
on January 20th, 2020
Um let me begin by saying I'm not a reviewer. I've been smokin your basic, get you stoned, whatever weed all the time lately and built a shitty tolerance. Bought an eighth on the cheap side and holy guacamole am I stoned. Actually stoned. And energetic, obviously since I'm writing a review? It is an indica leaning hybrid so probably pass out soon...ish? Anyways, happy, mentally energetic, and relaxed. Breaks through the shitty tolerance.
