Tmowers
on July 27th, 2019
No edible works for me. I've tried an orange drink, nada. Thinking of sublingual again (think distillate) thought I'd ask. This was recommended...it actual had an effect! Very very mellow, but I actually did feel it inside. Is there a quantity discount to buy direct? Or is it like alcohol and it has to be distributed?
from Stone Cold Sodaon August 15th, 2019
Hey there, Glad to hear you enjoyed the Stony Mountain Root Beer! Due to i502 law we cannot sell direct and must distribute through i502 retailers here in Washington state. Check out our store locator feature on our website to see where our products are sold: https://www.forevergreenherbal.com/store-locator/ Thank you for sharing your experience! We always love to hear from consumers. Cheers, Evergreen Herbal