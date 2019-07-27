 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Stoney Mountain Root Beer 100mg

by Stone Cold Soda

Stony Mountain™ Root Beer – Our version of a classic root beer soda with a twist! Made with Clear Distillate, pure cane sugar and lots of love.

Tmowers

No edible works for me. I've tried an orange drink, nada. Thinking of sublingual again (think distillate) thought I'd ask. This was recommended...it actual had an effect! Very very mellow, but I actually did feel it inside. Is there a quantity discount to buy direct? Or is it like alcohol and it has to be distributed?

from Stone Cold Sodaon August 15th, 2019

Hey there, Glad to hear you enjoyed the Stony Mountain Root Beer! Due to i502 law we cannot sell direct and must distribute through i502 retailers here in Washington state. Check out our store locator feature on our website to see where our products are sold: https://www.forevergreenherbal.com/store-locator/ Thank you for sharing your experience! We always love to hear from consumers. Cheers, Evergreen Herbal

