CannabisConnect101 on September 18th, 2018

Great product with quick results. I have tried many different topicals for fast relief for anxiety. This has been the one product to deliver within minutes and last me roughly 3-4 hours. I use this product everyday when I wake up on my wrists, and at night on my neck before bed. If you're looking for a product to get you "stoned", this is not for you. If you are looking for something which will ground you and give you pain and anxiety relief while also being able to function throughout your day then look no further. Best transdermal HANDS DOWN!