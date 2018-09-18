 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Transdermal patches
  5. 1:5 CBD:THC NanoSerum (10ml Size)

1:5 CBD:THC NanoSerum (10ml Size)

by Evolve Formulas

Skip to Reviews
3.04
Evolve Formulas Topicals Transdermal Patches 1:5 CBD:THC NanoSerum (10ml Size)
Evolve Formulas Topicals Transdermal Patches 1:5 CBD:THC NanoSerum (10ml Size)
Evolve Formulas Topicals Transdermal Patches 1:5 CBD:THC NanoSerum (10ml Size)

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Evolve NanoSerum™ is the world's first and only clinically-tested transdermal cannabis product to relieve pain in minutes! Advanced NanoSerum™ precisely delivers healing cannabinoids and terpenes systemically and accurately for immediate relief. The benefits provided by the award-winning transdermal serum include relief from pain, inflammation, and anxiety. Our serum also treats muscle aches, soreness, cramps, abdominal pain, as well as headaches and migraines. A serum is a product characterized by its rapid absorption and ability to penetrate into the deeper layers of the skin. The most prominent separating factor of a serum from creams or lotions is what the formulation does not include. Evolve Formulas use of the patented NanoSphere Delivery System™ utilizes only natural, pure ingredients and nano-sized cannabis.

4 customer reviews

Show all
3.04

write a review

CannabisConnect101

Great product with quick results. I have tried many different topicals for fast relief for anxiety. This has been the one product to deliver within minutes and last me roughly 3-4 hours. I use this product everyday when I wake up on my wrists, and at night on my neck before bed. If you're looking for a product to get you "stoned", this is not for you. If you are looking for something which will ground you and give you pain and anxiety relief while also being able to function throughout your day then look no further. Best transdermal HANDS DOWN!

Kaliyu

Purchased this overpriced "snake oil" last week. I put 5 doses on my knee that has had two reconstructive surgeries and received zero relief. I tried another 5 doses of the THC formula directly on my veins (wrists) for faster uptake and felt zero uptake. I have used several other true transdermal products on the market that are 100x's more effective in uptake and relief. Don't let their buzzwords fool you. Look elsewhere for cannabis transdermals than this brand

TheSkiBum

As a chronic pain patient myself, I was like holy crap after trying the nanoseurm. Took about 15 minutes for full effect. There is no topical in Colorado that compares to the true relief that I’ve experienced from this product. For years I’ve been a patient with severe pain in search for something that does more than take the edge off! I am thankfully that we have products like Evolve’s nanoserum that will help continue to advance the cannabis industry and prove that there is medical benefit.

About this brand

Evolve Formulas Logo
Evolve NanoSerum™ is the world's first and only clinically-tested transdermal cannabis product to relieve pain in minutes!