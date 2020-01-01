 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Spectrum AM 1200

by Fairwinds

About this product

Spectrum 1200 is formulated to provide maximum support and a wide spectrum of benefits. Designed to be non-intoxicating while still leveraging the entourage effects, this tincture is crafted with essential oils, terpenes, herbal extracts, and a full spectrum of cannabinoids. Spectrum 1200 AM is formulated to help jumpstart your day and enhance the wellbeing of your body and mind. The AM Spectrum 1200 supports - Memory, focus, & energy - Inflammation reduction - Neuroprotection - Body & mind comfort - Improved digestion

About this brand

Fairwinds Logo
Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the Washington State market with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended.