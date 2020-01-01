1:1 Mocha Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$45.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Spectrum 1200 is formulated to provide maximum support and a wide spectrum of benefits. Designed to be non-intoxicating while still leveraging the entourage effects, this tincture is crafted with essential oils, terpenes, herbal extracts, and a full spectrum of cannabinoids. Spectrum 1200 AM is formulated to help jumpstart your day and enhance the wellbeing of your body and mind. The AM Spectrum 1200 supports - Memory, focus, & energy - Inflammation reduction - Neuroprotection - Body & mind comfort - Improved digestion
Be the first to review this product.