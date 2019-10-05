 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Falcanna

Diesel Thai 30% Indica / 70% Sativa Diesel Thai is a Sativa dominant hybrid, with complex citrus and spice candy smell and inhale before a fuely incense or sandalwood tinged exhale, and has a thoughtful energetic sativa high. Lacking the anxious buzz of many sativas, the uplifting high of this hybrid includes a balancing mellowness. A favorite of Justin’s (Master Grower), who reports an inquisitive feeling, introspective, and thoughtful high. We were gifted a cutting of the Diesel Thai by a friendly old hippie living in the most remote areas of the Olympic Peninsula (The Hoko). He said the cross was an old Thai-stick seed he kept stashed away that grew into a male crossed with a Sour Diesel cutting he got that originated in the east coast. While we operated a grow supply store between 2012 and 2016 we were privileged to try many varieties of good bud, and this friendly old man and his homegrown creation was a stand out for its potency and complex flavors and high.

Brutang44

Quero maconha

from Falcannaon October 7th, 2019

Thank you so much for the review =)

Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.