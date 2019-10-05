About this product

Diesel Thai 30% Indica / 70% Sativa Diesel Thai is a Sativa dominant hybrid, with complex citrus and spice candy smell and inhale before a fuely incense or sandalwood tinged exhale, and has a thoughtful energetic sativa high. Lacking the anxious buzz of many sativas, the uplifting high of this hybrid includes a balancing mellowness. A favorite of Justin’s (Master Grower), who reports an inquisitive feeling, introspective, and thoughtful high. We were gifted a cutting of the Diesel Thai by a friendly old hippie living in the most remote areas of the Olympic Peninsula (The Hoko). He said the cross was an old Thai-stick seed he kept stashed away that grew into a male crossed with a Sour Diesel cutting he got that originated in the east coast. While we operated a grow supply store between 2012 and 2016 we were privileged to try many varieties of good bud, and this friendly old man and his homegrown creation was a stand out for its potency and complex flavors and high.