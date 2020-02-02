 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Gorilla Cookies

Gorilla Cookies

by Falcanna

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Falcanna Cannabis Flower Gorilla Cookies
Falcanna Cannabis Flower Gorilla Cookies

About this product

Gorilla Cookies is a cross between Original Glue and Forum Cut Girl Scout Cookies. Covered in crystals like a sugar cookie and with the same cookie dough sweet smell it's no wonder she has such a following. Enjoy a nice mellow high starting with a unique buzz from the energizing effects of the Forum Cut Girl Scout Cookies.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Nahmastayee

I love this, the perfect intellectual euphoric giddiness to relax too A plus🙏🏾

About this strain

Gorilla Cookies

Gorilla Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Gorilla Cookies by Elev8 Seeds is the powerful union of Gorilla Glue #4 and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The pungent Gorilla Glue aroma is loud, but Thin Mint’s exotic terpene profile adds nuance to the bouquet. Both parents were bred for potency and that shows in the resin-coated buds that harden like stones after curing. Enjoy this one-hitter quitter with care, as the effects will alter the trajectory of your entire day. Gorilla Cookies is a quality strain for managing physical pain, nausea, and stress. 

About this brand

Falcanna Logo
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.