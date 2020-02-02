Nahmastayee
on February 2nd, 2020
I love this, the perfect intellectual euphoric giddiness to relax too A plus🙏🏾
Gorilla Cookies is a cross between Original Glue and Forum Cut Girl Scout Cookies. Covered in crystals like a sugar cookie and with the same cookie dough sweet smell it's no wonder she has such a following. Enjoy a nice mellow high starting with a unique buzz from the energizing effects of the Forum Cut Girl Scout Cookies.
Gorilla Cookies by Elev8 Seeds is the powerful union of Gorilla Glue #4 and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The pungent Gorilla Glue aroma is loud, but Thin Mint’s exotic terpene profile adds nuance to the bouquet. Both parents were bred for potency and that shows in the resin-coated buds that harden like stones after curing. Enjoy this one-hitter quitter with care, as the effects will alter the trajectory of your entire day. Gorilla Cookies is a quality strain for managing physical pain, nausea, and stress.