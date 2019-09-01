 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
LSD-25

by Fast Buds

4.01
$11.00MSRP

About this product

Award Winner: 2nd Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas DESCRIPTION A certain amount of courage was required when we undertook the task of crossing the legendary strain LSD. But we challenged ourselves and weren't disappointed when we were rewarded with one of the most snowy, beautiful strains that will effortlessly and instantly slam you hard with its tremendous strength. Taste It has an odor of paint and wood varnish, so we strongly recommend the use of carbon filters. During flowering it exudes a pleasant sour-earthy aroma, which is a testament to the quality and strength of the finished product that will be savored by even the most experienced of smokers. Effect Although the effect could be called a classic powerful body stone, LSD-25, of course, also has a psychedelic effect that is manifested as active creativity - you are overflowing with ideas and inspiration. If you smoke it heavily, you will notice some visual effects. Don't forget to cure the buds a little, which will open some new dimensions to this strain. The effect of smoking is so long lasting and powerful that you can easily over-smoke it, even if you have a very high tolerance to THC (which is a rare occurrence with autoflowering strains). Growing LSD-25 is a straightforward strain that's so easy to grow, we can safely recommend it to first time growers. She'll forgive your mistakes and clumsiness while you learn. Incredibly vigorous genetically, she will withstand pH swings, interruptions in light, excessively high and low temperatures, and haphazard feeding schedules. There's only one thing about LSD-25 that we would like to warn you about: this strain is a real water gulper, so don't forget to water it regularly. It demonstrates great growth characteristics in all methods of cultivation: coco, hydro, aero, and others. Plants reach 70 to 120 cm in height (2.2 – 4 ft) and are bulky, but feel free to train them and bend their compact branches as needed. This is a real champion that's fast from start to finish - from the appearance of the first pair of leaves to harvest, which represents a period of just 8 weeks. Like all the strains in our catalog, LSD-25 is good for cultivation outdoors, in greenhouses, and indoors. She steadfastly endures adverse soil conditions and high humidity, in which any other hybrid would fall victim to mildew. We should also mention the colors and shades that mature plants will exhibit. During the stage when the buds build up mass, the calyxes acquire a deep purple shade with black splotches. Just before harvest the super-dense buds look like black holes. This strain is not only the most bright and beautiful specimen in our catalog, but has also consistently earned top marks when rated by a large amount of individual growers throughout the world. It's truly an aesthetically delightful sight when, during the final days of flowering, purple buds glisten with white crystals and black resin, in which the THC content rolls on up to 21-23%. LSD-25 is ideal for making hashish and is commonly used as a remedy for insomnia and gastrointestinal disorders. Without any doubt, this strain is our entire team's favorite and we are sure it will become your favorite as well. Medical Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma SPECS Taste: Diesel Room: Indoor | Outdoor Gender: Feminized Genes: mostly indica Genetics: LSD autoflowering Flowering: 8-9 weeks from germination Harvest US: up to 1.1 pounds per light Harvest EU: 450-500 g/m2 50-250 g/plant Height US: up to 40 inches Height EU: 70 - 120 cm THC: Very high CBD: 1.1% Autoflowering: Yes Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/lsd-25 #LSD25 #LSD #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos #lsdtimelapse #timelapse

pinky43

Beautiful plant and very very fast! 56/65 days and she's done. I got a few smells along the way, citrus/wood/and fuel. She as a typical body stone and is very strong. I love this plant she is very forgiving and honestly no problems after 5 runs. The yield is average.

About this brand

We are a team of professionals from Los Angeles, California. With years of experience, fruitful work and close cooperation with some of the best growers in the States, we have decided to create our own seed bank in Europe. Founded in 2010, Fast Buds has set out with one primary goal in mind - To present people with the most fashionable, trendy and superior Autoflowering genetics California has to offer and introduce them to growers around the planet. FastBuds is present in both, the States and Europe. We make sure we are in the middle of the cannabis seed industry, so being in these regions ensures that we can offer and continue innovate our products to the best of our ability. We maintain our industry connections in Cali so that we can bring you the best that the Golden State has to offer in Autoflowerings! For instance, this year you'll be able to buy in Autoflowering the famous Gorilla Glue, Stardawg and Tangie‘Matic (Tangerine). These are more than famous names, they are absolutely astonishing strains getting the entire West Coast sick on it and our mission is to bring them to the whole world! There's no doubt you'll also want to savor the deep, dark power of our Blackberry. This is no ordinary berry strain. It's a hardcore berry bombshell that'll rock your body with explosive pleasures. And you can't pass up our highest-yielding Autoflowers - Six Shooter and the acclaimed Girl Scout Cookies, with 21% and 20% THC respectively. We're confident that even the most demanding growers will appreciate these strains that are like King-Kong in a world where all others are tiny. We follow the philosophy of our team without compromising quality for the sake of quantity. We really do offer the best of the West Coast. Just consider our beloved Gorilla Glue Auto, and how long the cannabis world has waited for it to be made widely available not only as clones, but as seeds. Now we have made it available in the very finest Autoflowering improving the quality. We have worked long and hard to provide you with true glue flavor and effect that are defined by the incredible, authentic Gorilla Glue Auto genetics. We carefully select the Autoflowering genetics that we consider to be the most promising in existence. We use Canadian Ruderalis and have made great strides in utilizing it while achieving very high THC levels (our new hybrids exceed 20% THC). By only selecting for the primary, desirable phenotypes, we've also achieved very high-yielding plants. Add to this the fact that we have also selected the wonderfully bright, colorful phenotypes while tediously stabilizing our strains so that you have an unforgettable experience not only from consuming them, but also during cultivation. Our product line offers exotic-looking strains that display shades of pink to the darkest purples when exposed to low temperatures. Our expert team has researched the real-world performance of our strains in the outdoor conditions that exist in Canada and the Scandinavian Peninsula with excellent results.