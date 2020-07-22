 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Full Spectrum CBD Gummies - 25mg

Full Spectrum CBD Gummies - 25mg

by five™

five™ Edibles Candy Full Spectrum CBD Gummies - 25mg

$39.99MSRP

About this product

The best tasting way to take your Five daily dose. Packed with minor cannabanoids and terpenes, this is a full spectrum gummy unlike any other. Five's CBD Gummies make getting your daily relief a little more enjoyable! Our gummies are made by combining our powerful hemp extract with naturally flavored gummies. Each bottle contains a variety of flavors. Each gummy tastes great and is even better for you.

About this brand

Five provides a "true" full spectrum packed with everything that makes hemp so special. The CBD revolution should be called the hemp revolution. Sure, CBD is incredibly powerful, but there is so much more to hemp than CBD. And for many, that is where Full Spectrum CBD comes in. Except, it hasn't. For a product to be truly Full Spectrum, it *needs* to include *meaningful* amounts of terpenes, flavanoids, and minor cannabinoids. Most companies use isolate to increase the amount of CBD in their products, thereby diluting every other part of the hemp extract. We do it differently and you're going to feel the difference.