Saucekat
on September 4th, 2019
Super nice high and smooth taste and mouthfeel. Really nice hardware especially for the price.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1.0 gram (1000mg) of distillate - Pesticide free- discreet and effective - 80-90% THC
on September 4th, 2019
Super nice high and smooth taste and mouthfeel. Really nice hardware especially for the price.
Grand Doggy Purps, or more formerly Grand Doggy Purple, is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Granddaddy Purple and a Chemdawg phenotype known as Chemdawg D. Bred by Connoisseur Seeds, this hybrid inherits an aromatic fusion of sweet grape and sour skunk. Though mostly indica, this strain's effects are lifted by cerebral energy, allowing focus and productivity in spite of its indica potency.