sevanc
on January 22nd, 2018
Fli always has quality stuff
1.0 gram (1000mg) of distillate - Pesticide free- discreet and effective - 90-94% THC
on January 22nd, 2018
This #1 rated Cannabis Cup winner of 1996 is the love child of Purple Thai and an Afghani Indica, bred by Dutch Passion and later propagated by DJ Short. The plant is described as having pear-shaped buds with purple calyxes. Flo can potentially be harvested multiple times, creating a "flo" of buds. The effects are characterized as light and energetic, allowing for clarity of thought.