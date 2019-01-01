 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
FLI Select Concentrates: Red Headed Stranger 1000mg

by FLI

About this product

1.0 gram (100mg) of distillate - Pesticide free- discreet and effective - 90-97% THC

About this strain

Red Headed Stranger

Red Headed Stranger is an energizing sativa strain named in homage to the 1975 album by Willie Nelson. A cross between Tom Hill’s Haze and William’s Wonder, Red Headed Stranger offers a jolt of cerebral vigor that fuels creativity and focus. True to its Haze heritage, Red Headed Stranger takes on a sharp spicy aroma with subtle herbal notes.

About this brand

FLI Logo
FLÏ products combine decades of extraction innovation with cutting edge distillation technologies to deliver the highest potency products available in the industry. By utilizing innovative cannabis science and cold ethanol extraction processes FLÏ™ produces Edibles, Vape Pens, Syringes, and Extracts.