acid420Thc
on January 25th, 2018
Really into Fli this stuff is strong , the Flo is great
0.5 gram (500mg) of distillate - Pesticide free- discreet and effective - 90-94% THC
on November 8th, 2017
I seriously can't get enough of these SELECT vapes. Absolutely amazing!
This #1 rated Cannabis Cup winner of 1996 is the love child of Purple Thai and an Afghani Indica, bred by Dutch Passion and later propagated by DJ Short. The plant is described as having pear-shaped buds with purple calyxes. Flo can potentially be harvested multiple times, creating a "flo" of buds. The effects are characterized as light and energetic, allowing for clarity of thought.