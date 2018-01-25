 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. FLI Vape Cartridge: GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue)

FLI Vape Cartridge: GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue)

by FLI

Skip to Reviews
4.52
FLI Concentrates Cartridges FLI Vape Cartridge: GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue)

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0.5 gram (500mg) of distillate - Pesticide free- discreet and effective - 80-90% THC

2 customer reviews

4.52

write a review

acid420Thc

Awesome cartridge and potency . I love that GG too

MrGoodflower

Very nice, relieving and relaxing as advertised, Extremely tasty with terps, It's my first experience with FLI so I may add a star tomorrow. So far, I would buy again, and look forward to trying some of their other strains. The price point was just as nice ;-)

About this strain

Original Glue

Original Glue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

FLI Logo
FLÏ products combine decades of extraction innovation with cutting edge distillation technologies to deliver the highest potency products available in the industry. By utilizing innovative cannabis science and cold ethanol extraction processes FLÏ™ produces Edibles, Vape Pens, Syringes, and Extracts.