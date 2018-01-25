Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
0.5 gram (500mg) of distillate - Pesticide free- discreet and effective - 80-90% THC
on January 25th, 2018
Awesome cartridge and potency . I love that GG too
on November 27th, 2017
Very nice, relieving and relaxing as advertised, Extremely tasty with terps, It's my first experience with FLI so I may add a star tomorrow. So far, I would buy again, and look forward to trying some of their other strains. The price point was just as nice ;-)
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).