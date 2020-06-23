MarioSkibum on June 23rd, 2020

Not having a supply for a while, I finally got my Medical Card in FL and was able to get this on my first visit. The Black line is purer high potency (comes in 450mg) compared to the regular line that is toned down in potency (comes in 600mg) for patients to control easier. I was eager to try so I took a couple of big hits. The initial feeling was relaxed and head-high. Being deprived of sleep I wanted to take a quick nap on the couch for about 20 minutes and afterward I felt energetic and good head focus and creativity. I was able to do a 30 minute Peloton ride and had energy to do it that I didn't think I would have had before taking Hydra. I'll be trying this out again and manage the dose a little lower to hit that sweet spot. Seems very potent so a little would go a long way. the cartridges are very well made and love the packaging. Sweet, piney, and delicious. 89% THC : .2% CBD and 1.3% cannabis / mg