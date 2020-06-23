Grape Dreams Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
“Vaping” is short for “vaporization”. Effects are felt immediately and unlike smoking, no combustion or burning takes place. Portable vaporizers are very discreet, as vapor dissipates quickly with minimal odor. Derived from the cannabis classic Jack Herer, Hydra is a Sativa-dominant strain that has a unique earthy aroma and flavor with hints of pine. Hydra's uplifting and euphoric effects generally spur energy and creativity for most patients.
on June 23rd, 2020
Not having a supply for a while, I finally got my Medical Card in FL and was able to get this on my first visit. The Black line is purer high potency (comes in 450mg) compared to the regular line that is toned down in potency (comes in 600mg) for patients to control easier. I was eager to try so I took a couple of big hits. The initial feeling was relaxed and head-high. Being deprived of sleep I wanted to take a quick nap on the couch for about 20 minutes and afterward I felt energetic and good head focus and creativity. I was able to do a 30 minute Peloton ride and had energy to do it that I didn't think I would have had before taking Hydra. I'll be trying this out again and manage the dose a little lower to hit that sweet spot. Seems very potent so a little would go a long way. the cartridges are very well made and love the packaging. Sweet, piney, and delicious. 89% THC : .2% CBD and 1.3% cannabis / mg
Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.