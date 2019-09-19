 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
HuckleBetty

by Fr33dom Farms

This has a fantastic citrus smell and taste, makes for a wonderful smoke.

daviddonpelley

absolutely beautiful enjoyably as well as yummy and is strong enough for my illnesses. which are not fun . but this medicine is perfect. thank you .

kheldar420

Amazing flavor, that upon exhale introduces its unique aromatic deliciousness. That alone keeps ya wanting more. But be warned, my sample was +31% thc, this Lil beauty packs a serious punch. . Couple of flavorful tokes and you'll plow threw to the end of the bowl only to find yourself intensely examining your left foot.

At Fr33dom Farms, we are all about the purple. Located in the heart of Hillsboro, Oregon (the 33rd state!), our pristine indoor grow produces high quality cannabis of all different strains. All our flower is hand trimmed, and we’ve spared no expense to control the environment. You won’t find any happier plants, than the ones in our grow rooms.