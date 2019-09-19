daviddonpelley
on September 19th, 2019
absolutely beautiful enjoyably as well as yummy and is strong enough for my illnesses. which are not fun . but this medicine is perfect. thank you .
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This has a fantastic citrus smell and taste, makes for a wonderful smoke.
on September 19th, 2019
absolutely beautiful enjoyably as well as yummy and is strong enough for my illnesses. which are not fun . but this medicine is perfect. thank you .
on August 11th, 2019
Amazing flavor, that upon exhale introduces its unique aromatic deliciousness. That alone keeps ya wanting more. But be warned, my sample was +31% thc, this Lil beauty packs a serious punch. . Couple of flavorful tokes and you'll plow threw to the end of the bowl only to find yourself intensely examining your left foot.