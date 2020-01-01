 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Hot Cocoa Brew Cup

Hot Cocoa Brew Cup

by Ganja Grindz Coffee Company

Write a review
Ganja Grindz Coffee Company Edibles Beverages Hot Cocoa Brew Cup

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Creamy and smooth, our Hot Cocoa is made with classic yet luxurious milk chocolate. Ganja Grindz Brew Cups can be used with most single serve brewing machines, and are now 2.0 compatible! Simply use the tab to peel off the top sticker before brewing. MEDICAL Arizona Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared: 25mg THC, 2.5mg CBD Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared: 50mg THC, 5mg CBD California Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared: 25mg THC, 2.5mg CBD Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared: 50mg THC, 5mg CBD RECREATIONAL Oregon Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Ganja Grindz Coffee Company Logo
At Ganja Grindz Coffee Company, our culinary experts and food scientists have spent countless hours grinding away to provide you with the highest quality cannabis infused bottled coffees, bottled apple ciders, bottled teas, tea bags, coffee filters and brew cups on the market. To ensure quality, consistency, purity and potency, our products are infused with The Clear™ solvent free cannabis oil and The Clear™ CBD crystalline isolate.