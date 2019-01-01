 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. GemmaCert

GemmaCert

by GemmaCert

Write a review
GemmaCert Cannabis Flower GemmaCert
GemmaCert Cannabis Flower GemmaCert
GemmaCert Cannabis Flower GemmaCert

$3,999.00MSRP

About this product

Our innovative solution enables cultivators, producers, retailers, and medicinal users to test their cannabis without having to depend on expensive and time-consuming laboratories. The portable, in-house solution seamlessly integrates into any supply chain operation, providing real-time Total CBD & Total THC results directly to your smartphone. GemmaCert allows for an unlimited amount of sample testing, ensures value, and does not destroy, harm, or alter the flower in any way.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

GemmaCert Logo
GemmaCert has patented and developed an industry-changing solution to cannabis potency testing, transforming the way analyses is performed and establishing an accessible, in-house system of bringing reliable potency testing to all