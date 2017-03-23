 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Clean and Clear Over time, every hydroponic, soil-based or coco coir system can develop fertilizer residue as a natural part of the growing process. This accumulation can result in excess salts that will eventually cause your plants undue stress. Clear those concerns and get a cleaner system with FloraKleen. Specifically designed to dissolve fertilizer salts, our solution not only flushes excess residue, but also releases a nutrient bond between plants and the system. This connection helps plants make the most of remaining fertilizers, especially in the crucial week just before harvest. Fresh Restart No matter what type of growing system you're using — indoors or outdoors, soilless or hydroponic, pots or garden beds — fertilizer usage is often necessary to get your plants what they need for vigorous growth. But as plants take up those nutrients, the moisture left behind evaporates, leading to accumulated salts. While a low level of salt residue is natural, higher amounts can destroy root tissues. That can significantly limit a plant's ability to take up nutrients and water, and negatively impact the growth process. FloraKleen's effective formula was designed to work in every type of system, and during any stage of growing, from starts to harvest. As a result, you can cross surplus fertilizer salts off your list of concerns. Quantities: 1 Quart 1 Gallon 2.5 Gallon 6 Gallon 15 Gallon 55 Gallon

priinceCharming

I got this brand recommended by a top shelf grower and I used it and it was a good move especially the chart it has to grow and tells you when to use the products organic nutrients. #420contest

The leading innovator in the field of hydroponics for more than 35 years. We share your passion for plants — that's how we got our start, and that's what keeps driving us forward. Over 40 years ago, an inspired group of scientists, engineers and technicians came together with an ambitious goal: to advance agricultural quality and innovation through the use of key manufacturing processes and cutting-edge research. They succeeded. But it was only the beginning. In launching General Hydroponics, that team created a foundation that's allowed us to expand in meaningful and industry-changing directions. We now have state-of-the-art facilities in North America and Europe where researchers develop products, solutions and systems that help you care for your plants in a way that delivers the best possible results. Our Santa Rosa, Calif., factory features large on-site greenhouses that use alternative energy sources and green technologies to save water and power. A specialized farm division has tested over 100 plant varieties for yield, flavor, nutrition, appearance, disease resistance, growth rate and suitability for hydroponic systems. While improving our customers' growing practices, we're also dedicated to creating a cleaner and more environmentally efficient world. That's why we offer advanced systems powered by solar energy, as well as filtration products that make the most of organic components and nutrient formulations. With industry-leading manufacturing and research, we continually develop products that enhance your results while being kind to the environment. We honor the vision of our founders by always thinking about what's next. With consistent quality, value and results, General Hydroponics remains committed to leading the industry, offering the most innovative products available and serving growers like you around the world.