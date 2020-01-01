 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Diamond Tier Goji Margy

Diamond Tier Goji Margy

by GENESIS PHARMS

Write a review
GENESIS PHARMS Cannabis Flower Diamond Tier Goji Margy

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

GENESIS PHARMS Logo
Wholesaler, Producer, and Processor 541 505 8367 RSO PRODUCTS AVAILABLE NOW! CBD/THC Whole Plant Concentrate Personal Massage Oil Whole Plant Concentrate Vape Cartridge We carry Sun grown and Organic Certified Kind Flowers. *SHISHKABERRY *MASTER KUSH *DURBAN POISON *LEMON KUSH *LEMON OG *VIOLET DELIGHT *GG4 *BLACKBERRY KUSH *DEVILICIOUS *STARSHIP MORE COMING SOON!