Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
22.20% THC
on September 14th, 2018
This is by far the strongest smell out of weed you can find. This strain a a CRAZY lemony smell and you will most likely orgasim after taking one good ass sniff. The high is just as good. You start out normal and 1 or 2 bong rips later.... YOU'RE FLOORED
on September 13th, 2017
Light citrus taste. Mild smoking, sneaks up on ya.