Lemon OG

by GENESIS PHARMS

4.52
GENESIS PHARMS Cannabis Flower Lemon OG

About this product

22.20% THC

2 customer reviews

4.52

Stephen_The_Stoner

This is by far the strongest smell out of weed you can find. This strain a a CRAZY lemony smell and you will most likely orgasim after taking one good ass sniff. The high is just as good. You start out normal and 1 or 2 bong rips later.... YOU'RE FLOORED

MelodyMcGee

Light citrus taste. Mild smoking, sneaks up on ya.

About this brand

GENESIS PHARMS Logo
Wholesaler, Producer, and Processor 541 505 8367 RSO PRODUCTS AVAILABLE NOW! CBD/THC Whole Plant Concentrate Personal Massage Oil Whole Plant Concentrate Vape Cartridge We carry Sun grown and Organic Certified Kind Flowers. *SHISHKABERRY *MASTER KUSH *DURBAN POISON *LEMON KUSH *LEMON OG *VIOLET DELIGHT *GG4 *BLACKBERRY KUSH *DEVILICIOUS *STARSHIP MORE COMING SOON!