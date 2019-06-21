Jocefisher93
on June 21st, 2019
Ever since I bought my GnarJar I haven’t had any issue with drying or staleness. I also love the top it’s colorful & I personally use it to hold my blunts. I really love it!
- Glass Holds up to 1oz of Flowers. - Lid Stores up to 7g Concentrates. - 3mm Thick Borosilicate Glass - Medical Grade Silicone - Dishwasher/Microwave safe - Air Tight
on June 20th, 2019
This jar is awesome. I dont use anything else now. It's so convenient!!
on June 19th, 2019
I love love love this Jar!!!! By far the best stash jar on the market ... I have owned many of the top stash Jars but, this one is the only one I use now!! I love the fact that I can keep all of my flower and concentrates all in one spot.. And this lid, Wow!!!!! let me tell you, gnarjars are straight genius for this one.. It can defiantly be used for so much more than just a lid or holding your oils and other concentrates . I often use the top to put out my joints (with no damage to the lid ) then just close it inside the lid for later to keep fresh.. I can alway depend on my gnarjar to keep my whole stash fresh!! And the quality of this glass is top notch.. I was so surprised when I seen the price was so low ..Its a dope Jar and I really love it!! GREAT JOB GNARJARS