About this product

Make your own cannabis edibles with ease! Please note kit contains NO cannabis. Just add butter and a small amount of cannabis. A disposable filter is included to make the cannabutter and allow for the best flavor. It's a gluten free product (made in a dedicated gluten free facility) made in the microwave with just one bowl. So simple! Use the box as the fudge pan for ecofriendly production. Tastes like rocky road ice cream but you eat it with your hands! Makes 9 servings. Order from our online store at www.grassmangourmet.com. Also available on Amazon.