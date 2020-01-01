 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Rocky Road Edible Kit

by Grassman Gourmet

$12.99MSRP

About this product

Make your own cannabis edibles with ease! Please note kit contains NO cannabis. Just add butter and a small amount of cannabis. A disposable filter is included to make the cannabutter and allow for the best flavor. It's a gluten free product (made in a dedicated gluten free facility) made in the microwave with just one bowl. So simple! Use the box as the fudge pan for ecofriendly production. Tastes like rocky road ice cream but you eat it with your hands! Makes 9 servings. Order from our online store at www.grassmangourmet.com. Also available on Amazon.

About this brand

Grassman Gourmet Logo
Grassman Gourmet produces easy-to-make, gluten-free fudge kits and cannabis edible kits. All kits can be ordered with discreet shipping and charges at www.grassmangourmet.com.