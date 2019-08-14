 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Shirts
  5. Blazed Tank Top

Blazed Tank Top

by GreenLeaf420

Skip to Reviews
5.01
GreenLeaf420 Apparel Shirts Blazed Tank Top

$24.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Forget the drops; Jump in the box. • 100% cotton • Pre-shrunk • Tubular construction • Bound self-trim hem and arm-holes • Double-needle bottom hem • Semi-fitted

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Carolinastoner

Idk which looks higher. Me or the shirt🤣

from GreenLeaf420on August 14th, 2019

Thanks for the review 😂🤣

About this brand

GreenLeaf420 Logo
Cannabis inspired clothing, apparel, and accessories essential for every stoner. We're here to make a difference in everyday life, bringing the culture of cannabis to the rest of the population. Show people how you can make a difference by supporting the legalization of the best culture of the world!