10hrhotbox
on August 28th, 2019
this came out exactly the way I wanted it too.
• Available in one size: 30”x60” • 52% cotton / 48% polyester • Printed on one side only • The non-printed side is made of terry fabric, making the towel more water-absorbent
on August 27th, 2019
Might get this for my sibling whos bday is on April 20 lol
on August 14th, 2019
Not gonna lie, looks great as wall art