 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Other apparel
  5. Rasta Beach Towel

Rasta Beach Towel

by GreenLeaf420

Skip to Reviews
5.03
GreenLeaf420 Apparel Other Apparel Rasta Beach Towel

$29.99MSRP

About this product

• Available in one size: 30”x60” • 52% cotton / 48% polyester • Printed on one side only • The non-printed side is made of terry fabric, making the towel more water-absorbent

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

10hrhotbox

this came out exactly the way I wanted it too.

Mandydi25

Might get this for my sibling whos bday is on April 20 lol

Carolinastoner

Not gonna lie, looks great as wall art

About this brand

GreenLeaf420 Logo
Cannabis inspired clothing, apparel, and accessories essential for every stoner. We're here to make a difference in everyday life, bringing the culture of cannabis to the rest of the population. Show people how you can make a difference by supporting the legalization of the best culture of the world!