GreenLeaf420.

Custom Embroidered Beanie
by ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)
This hat is structured with a classic fit, flat brim, and full buckram. The adjustable snap closure makes it a comfortable, one-size-fits-most hat. Comes in NINE unique colors and styles! Visit our website to see all variants! • 80% acrylic/20% wool (green camo is 60% cotton/40% polyester) • Structured, 6-panel, high-profile • Plastic snap closure • Green under visor - Head circumference: 21 ⅝” - 23 ⅝”
on August 28th, 2019
The beige is the cleanest hat I've worn.
on August 14th, 2019
So dope. Fast delivery. Strong, durable, and comfy. I grab the natural/Black and the colors are perfect AND THAT UNDERBRIM!
on August 14th, 2019
I really like the blue on this hat, it really pops and catches everyone's eye