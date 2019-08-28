 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Hats
  5. The Classic GL420 Snapback

The Classic GL420 Snapback

by GreenLeaf420

Skip to Reviews
5.03
GreenLeaf420 Apparel Hats The Classic GL420 Snapback
GreenLeaf420 Apparel Hats The Classic GL420 Snapback
GreenLeaf420 Apparel Hats The Classic GL420 Snapback
GreenLeaf420 Apparel Hats The Classic GL420 Snapback
GreenLeaf420 Apparel Hats The Classic GL420 Snapback

$29.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This hat is structured with a classic fit, flat brim, and full buckram. The adjustable snap closure makes it a comfortable, one-size-fits-most hat. Comes in NINE unique colors and styles! Visit our website to see all variants! • 80% acrylic/20% wool (green camo is 60% cotton/40% polyester) • Structured, 6-panel, high-profile • Plastic snap closure • Green under visor - Head circumference: 21 ⅝” - 23 ⅝”

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

Carolinastoner

So dope. Fast delivery. Strong, durable, and comfy. I grab the natural/Black and the colors are perfect AND THAT UNDERBRIM!

GreenLeaf420.

I really like the blue on this hat, it really pops and catches everyone's eye

About this brand

GreenLeaf420 Logo
Cannabis inspired clothing, apparel, and accessories essential for every stoner. We're here to make a difference in everyday life, bringing the culture of cannabis to the rest of the population. Show people how you can make a difference by supporting the legalization of the best culture of the world!