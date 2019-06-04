Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our 9lb Hammer is a delicious and potent example of Gooseberry x Hells OG x Jake The Ripper.
on June 4th, 2019
Fragramt, dense flowers, a little of this strain goes a long way since I found it best for night time use. Great calming, relaxing effects on mind and body, this is the only thing I've found on the planet that helps me sleep a solid, uninterrupted 8+ hours. Too much "couch locking" potential for my daytime use, I'll reserve this one for times I need serious relief and rest, or when I'm having trouble with appetite. This one is "the gold standard" in my opinion.
on February 7th, 2018
Good choice for pm pain, sleep. Green mart has super deal. Cheers. Ranger
on October 26th, 2017
So far this is the best flower I have tried for sleep. If you have insomnia I would start here first.
9 Pound Hammer is an indica created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses Gooberry, Hells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.