9lb Hammer

by GreenRush Cannabis

5.03
GreenRush Cannabis Cannabis Flower 9lb Hammer
GreenRush Cannabis Cannabis Flower 9lb Hammer

About this product

Our 9lb Hammer is a delicious and potent example of Gooseberry x Hells OG x Jake The Ripper.

3 customer reviews

5.03

Deborahh2

Fragramt, dense flowers, a little of this strain goes a long way since I found it best for night time use. Great calming, relaxing effects on mind and body, this is the only thing I've found on the planet that helps me sleep a solid, uninterrupted 8+ hours. Too much "couch locking" potential for my daytime use, I'll reserve this one for times I need serious relief and rest, or when I'm having trouble with appetite. This one is "the gold standard" in my opinion.

Rangerman888

Good choice for pm pain, sleep. Green mart has super deal. Cheers. Ranger

Bradps246

So far this is the best flower I have tried for sleep. If you have insomnia I would start here first.

About this strain

9 Pound Hammer

9 Pound Hammer
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

9 Pound Hammer is an indica created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses GooberryHells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.

About this brand

GreenRush Cannabis Logo
GreenRush Cannabis is a WA i502 producer-processor located in the scenic Snohomish Valley. We produce a clean, sophisticated crop that has become a preferred brand for a number of top shops in Washington state known for our consistent terpene flavor, high quality, and deep impact. GreenRush Cannabis comes highly recommended by expert budtenders and is often back-ordered by each of our vendors. At this time, you can find Green Rush products in Washington State at these retailers: -- Seattle Cannabis Co. -- Bud Hut -- Local Roots -- Gold Bar Marijuana -- Loving Farms -- Puget Sound Marijuana -- Cascade Kropz Visit our website to find out which of our retail partners is nearest to you.