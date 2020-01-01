 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Egg Storage Adventure Jar

Egg Storage Adventure Jar

by Happy Valley Pipe Company

Write a review
Happy Valley Pipe Company Storage Flower Storage Egg Storage Adventure Jar
Happy Valley Pipe Company Storage Flower Storage Egg Storage Adventure Jar

$35.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Made in America, this jar was designed with the Bald Eagle in mind. This egg jar was hand thrown on the potter's wheel with locally sourced clay and created by one long haired freak of a veteran. It's sure to keep your weed safe from the elements ... well ... at least in your log home.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Happy Valley Pipe Company Logo
We handcraft quality ceramic pipes to enhance your smoking pleasure. Each pipe is designed and created by artists who are inspired by early smoking devices originating from the 1800s through the 1950s.