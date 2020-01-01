Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Made in America, this jar was designed with the Bald Eagle in mind. This egg jar was hand thrown on the potter's wheel with locally sourced clay and created by one long haired freak of a veteran. It's sure to keep your weed safe from the elements ... well ... at least in your log home.
Be the first to review this product.